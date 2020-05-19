DSS working to provide childcare financial aid for essential workers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Social Services is working to provide relief to essential workers paying for childcare.

As a part of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) passed by congress, financial aid may be available for those who are deemed eligible.

In order to qualify, you must be an essential worker, you must need child care so that you can actually continue to work, and you must complete a child care application.

According to a press release sent out by the South Carolina Department of Social Services, ‘for the purposes of this child care assistance program, the term “essential services” or “essential staff” is not a matter of which businesses are allowed to remain open or not.’

In other words, those who qualify are providing essential services to the community in regards to the coronavirus pandemic. These include: health care workers, first responders, commercial transport, critical state government operations); individuals involved in making sure the public has access to critical services (food, water, gas, utilities, sanitation, medical, child care); and critical infrastructure operations (communications, child care, national guard mobilization, transportation).

For those looking to apply, send an email to: christi.jeffcoat@dss.sc.gov. Provide your name and contact info and place “Essential Employee Child Care Request” in the subject line.

If you are not an essential worker but are in need of financial assistance, click here for the SC Voucher Program.