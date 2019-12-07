Dust off your ugly sweater ahead of the holidays for the ARK’s 5k run/walk and 1-mile stroll

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The ARK Alzheimer’s Family Support Services is working to raise money and awareness for local families living with Alzheimer’s, with their ugly sweater dash 5k fundraiser.

This is happening on Saturday, December 14th in the historic downtown Summerville. The race will start at 8:45 a.m. beginning and ending at the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Central Avenue.

The race will include carolers, fun surprises and holiday cheer.

Runners are encouraged to participate in their ugliest sweater ahead of the holiday season. Awards will be given out to the top three overall male and female runners.

All race proceeds will benefit The ARK in its work providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia, per the press release.

Money raised from the ugly sweater dash will help support The ARK’s work in five area counties, including their social respite programs, memory screenings, resource fairs, educational workshops, and support groups.