Empowering female entrepreneurs at the 2019 Dream, Sparkle Shine Conference

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – local entrepreneurs and women in business will meet this month for the 5th Annual Dream, Sparkle and Shine Conference.

This conference is designed to help 5th to 12th-grade girls discover their brilliance, celebrate their differences, and achieve success despite obstacles.

Lowcountry girls will have the opportunity to reflect, share and learn from successful women in the community through a series of both fun and soul-searching activities and mentoring sessions.

Since its inception, the DREAM SPARKLE SHINE Conference boasts having reached over 750 girls.

A specially handpicked, diverse group of speakers will share their testimonies while inspiring girls to create and pursue their dreams. This year’s keynote speaker is News 2 anchor, Octavia Mitchell.

The 2019 Dream, Sparkle and Shine Conference will take place on Saturday, October 26th from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Royal Baptist Life Center (4750 Abraham Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405).