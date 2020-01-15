EVENTS: Taste of Folly

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Calling all foodies! The Taste of Folly kicks off this weekend!

The annual event will showcase everything Folly with a special emphasis on our eclectic culinary scene.

Taste of Folly kicks off Friday, January 17 with a cocktail competition and will continue on Saturday, January 18 with a Street Festival on Center Street.

EVENT LIST:

Cocktail Competition, January 17th, 7pm to 10pm:

The Cocktail Competition is from 7 pm to 10pm on Friday, January 17th at Tides. Taste craft cocktails made by the Folly restaurants and bars and vote for your favorite. $20 admission in advance, $25 at the door, which includes a free sample of all cocktails.

Street Festival, January 18th, 10am to 4pm:

The festival will run from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday, January 18th. The streets will close at 7am and reopen at 6:30pm. Admission is $5 in advance, but is free for Folly residents (must show valid driver’s license) and kids 12 and under are free.

Cooking Demonstrations:

Select restaurants will have live demonstrations at their booths throughout the day.

Hot Dog Eating Contest:

On the Ashley stage starting at 1pm, you will enjoy some great entertainment on a January afternoon. Free to enter, sign-up in advance online or at Bert’s Market or the day of the event. Prizes given to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.

Chili Cook Off:

A Taste of Folly tradition, the Chili Cook Off will feature individuals from around the region. Running from 11am to 3 pm on Center Street while supplies last. $5 per person to taste and vote. $20 to enter the Open Division. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

Oyster Shucking Contest:

Back for its second year, come show off your shucking skills during prime oyster season, starting at 2:30pm on the Ashley Stage.

Server Olympics:

Folly waiters will perform their customary duties while going through obstacle courses. Several heats will be scheduled throughout the day. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

Music:

Taste will have two (2) stages showcasing Folly musicians at Ashley, East Erie & Huron. Additional details regarding the lineup coming soon!

Kids Area:

Check out the Kids Kitchen by Good Clean Fun with Pots & Pans Percussion, Soapy Sudsy Kitchen, and pasta making. There will also be free inflatables for jumping fun and culinary-inspired arts and crafts with the Folly Beach Library.

