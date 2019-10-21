Family fun fall festival on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Gather the family for a fun fall festival on Johns Island.

Bringing in more than 300 community members each year, Fall Festival is Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach’s largest event of the season.

Attendees can enjoy a fun day and explore what the Sea Island community has to offer with local artisans, health and community booths, and lunch, while the kids have a blast in the Kids Zone, complete with face-painting, carnival-style games, animals, Charlie the Riverdog, fire truck, and a bounce house!

Parking for the event will be at St. John’s High School with a shuttle to and from the event.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th. Entry is free!

To learn more visit: www.olmoutreach.org/fallfestival