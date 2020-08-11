Father of 5-year-old girl killed in Summerville says he just wants answers: ‘Somebody knows something’

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – “She’s a soul to be missed. She wasn’t supposed to go,” said Vennie Lomelli.

Vennie Lomelli’s daughter Italia would have turned six in October. She’ll never reach that birthday because of what happened Thursday night.

Police say someone fired several rounds into a Summerville home. Investigators say Italia was the only victim, shot in the head, and died hours later.

“They’re not going to know how great she was going to be,” said Lomelli.

Lomelli said his daughter is a soul to be missed and that is wasn’t her time to die.

“She’s the type of person when you go into the room, and when she leaves the room, it’s always bright,” said Lomelli.

News 2 reached out to the Summerville Police Department for an update on the case. The department replied there is no more additional information at this time.

Lomelli said he’s trying to be patient but frustration is mounting.

“I’m trying to just figure out what’s going on with my daughter’s death, you know?” Lomelli said. “I’m just trying to lay her to sleep.”

Something that can’t be done until whoever did this is behind bars. Lomelli just wants to know why.

“What brings somebody to shoot aimlessly into a house that you don’t know who is in the house?” asked Lomelli.

He said he hopes whoever has any information does the right thing and comes forward.

“Somebody knows something,” Lomelli said. “Somebody knows something.”

So that he can bring his daughter Italia the justice she deserves.

“It’s not going to bring my daughter back,” said Lomelli.

But instead, closure.

For those interested in donating to the family’s GoFundMe account, click here.

On Tuesday, people across the Lowcountry will march in honor of Italia in the ‘Parents Against Gun Violence Walk.’ The walk starts at 7 p.m. off of Langley Drive in Summerville.