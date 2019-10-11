Follypalooza Cancer Benefit happens Saturday on Center Street

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Follypalooza Cancer Benefit returns to Center Street this weekend!

Money raised goes towards local cancer patients and others with medical ailments.

In the last year alone, Follypalooza paid over $17,000 in local cancer patients bills, including a significant contribution to give one local a much-needed new roof.

In its 11-year run, Follypalooza has paid $80,000+ in patient bills for over 40 people in the Folly community.

The Follypalooza Cancer Benefit takes place Saturday, October 12th from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Live music will include Tres Matones, The Kevin West Band, Ashes of Old Ways, The Destinators, RainCheck, Headrush & Big Stoner Creek.

There will be over 50 food, arts, & crafts vendors, along with a silent auction and much more.

Tickets are on sale now! Kids 12 and under and residents with valid ID are free.

PARKING INFO

Attendees can park on any side streets as long as 1) there is no signage prohibiting parking (i.e. resident only), 2) all four tires are off the pavement and/or behind the white line, 3) the vehicle is parked with the flow of traffic. Please note that there is no parking at the boat landing or at the post office, you will be ticketed or towed.

No parking on Center Street Friday night (Saturday morning) after 1:00 a.m. Cars left on Center Street overnight will be towed.

RESTRICTIONS

No animals, coolers, bikes, skateboards, scooters, backpacks (except diaper bags), are permitted within the event. No outside beverages. Reusable cups are permitted but must be empty upon entering and exiting the event.

Buy Tickets at VisitFolly.com/Follypalooza