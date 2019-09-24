Food, fun and beer at the 4th annual Park Circle Oktoberfest

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mark your calendars! The 4th annual Park Circle Oktoberfest is happening this Saturday!

This year’s event will take place at Riverfront Park from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The festival is a free, all ages event featuring local food and beverages, vendors, live music, and the scenic view running alongside the Cooper River. All beer and food throughout the main event will be purchase-as-you-go.

In addition to award-winning brews and unique selections at multiple stations, breweries are bringing releases for a unique specialty beer tent with vintage brews and special one-offs. Wine and Cider will also be available for purchase.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and City Council will be discussing future development in North Charleston and leading a traditional Dedication of the Taps during Saturday’s event.

Oktoberfest competitions will include a stein hoist, beer mile, keg rolls, and farmers carry all presented by Fly Dog Fitness. In addition, Blade and Bull axe throwing will be on-site. Local vendors and crafters will line the river with specialty items for sale.