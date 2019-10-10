Food, music and fun happens this weekend at the 28th annual Latin American Festival

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You can celebrate Charleston’s vibrant Latin and Caribbean cultures this weekend at the 28th annual Latin American Festival!

The event takes place at Wannamaker County Park in North Charleston on Sunday, October 18th.

The family-friendly event will feature non-stop music from merengue to reggaeton, bachata and salsa, including music from three live bands.

You will also enjoy traditional dance performances, folkloric artwork and crafts, and authentic Latin American and Caribbean foods for sale such as empanadas and arroz con pollo.

Tickets cost $10 per person.