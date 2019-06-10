Free Class for Family Caregivers Available in St. George

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ark Alzheimer’s Family Support Services is hosting a free class for family caregivers in Saint George.

The program is designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend with chronic illness.

Those attending can head to the St. George Branch of the Dorchester County Library at 506 North Parler Avenue each Tuesday beginning June 11th until July 16th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions, and locate helpful resources. Attendees will benefit from this class whether they are helping a parent, spouse, or friend who lives at home, in a nursing home, or across the country.

Registration is required and class size is limited. For more information and to register, call 843-471-1360 or visit www.thearkofsc.org.