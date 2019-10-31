Free Think Boxing class for first responders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s a non-contact curriculum that helps release stress and foster better brain balance and wellness, and it’s being offered to first responders for free.

Launched this spring, Think Boxing is a non-contact boxing curriculum that helps participants release stress and foster better brain balance and wellness. It was created by Mount Pleasant counselor Beth Matenaer and entrepreneur and coach Jason Scalzo.

While Think Boxing does not involve actual fighting, the training curriculum does allow for the release of tension through the controlled kinetic contact and the added self-confidence that comes with the ability to defend oneself.

The class will take place on Saturday, November 2nd from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Sweatbox Fitness on Ashley River Road.

There will be refreshments and the opportunity to meet the trainers following the class.