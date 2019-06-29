Frothy Beard is Brewing a Special Beer For a Good Cause

Saturday, July 6th, 2019 Frothy Beard Brewery will reintroduce a special IPA for The Amazing Velvet! He is a local wrestler who has been battling cancer, and since he is on the recovery the local brewery has decided to bring back the beer in his name. This event is free to attend and will run from 1 pm to 4 pm. Frothy Beard Brewery is located at 1401 Sam Rittenberg in Charleston, SC. Stop over and not only try The Amazing Velvet beer but meet the man himself. Also at this event, the new Palmetto State champ will receive his title belt. For more information visit the website at https://frothybeard.com/