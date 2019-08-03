Fundraiser for A local Non-Profit: Going Places

Going Places is a local non-profit the gives new custom made bikes to disadvantaged kids at a local title one elementary school. This non-profit is responsible for giving 400-600 kids a bike and smile they might not have been able to have.

Today at Ghost Monkey Brewery, located at 522 Wando lane, in Mount Pleasant, you can enjoy a beer from 3 to 5 pm with a portion of all beer sales going to benefit Going places. All the money stays right here in the Lowcountry, with two local schools on the list for bike surprises. Dogs and kids are welcome at today’s event.

Going Places is working on a Lowcountry hero calendar, they are looking for local polices, firefighters, doctors, nurses, EMTs or military to be featured in this calendar.

If you are interesting in volunteering, donating money, being featured in the calendar or becoming a sponsor visit their website https://www.goingplacesnonprofit.org/