Gearing up for the 2019 IOP Connector Run

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your shoes, the Isle of Palms Connector Run and Walk for The Child will take place this Saturday!

The event, in its 27th year, has given over $1M to the Lowcountry.

This year’s race will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5th and begins on the Isle of Palms at 8:00am.

On site registration and packet pick up is on Friday at East Cooper Medical Center or on Race Day at the IOP Fire Department.

This 10K/5K Run/Walk is a sanctioned race and is filled with beautiful scenery, wonderful weather, family fun at the after race party with jump castles and face painting for the kids, and a live band and awards.

This year, Adam Golinsky, of I GOT LEGS will be walking in the race with his exoskeleton as a part of his 1M steps to raise money for other paraplegics.

He will walk with his exoskeleton and begin just beyond the 5K turn around and walk towards the IOP while runners and walkers will run towards Mt. Pleasant.