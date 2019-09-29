October 19, the Geechee Experience is hosting a Crab crack. Don’t worry you don’t need to be a crab cracking expert to attend. The event will take place from 5-10 pm at the Masonic Lodge, 1931 Stokes Ave, North Charleston.

Money raised will be to help those impacted by hurricane Dorian. Either those still in the Bahamas or families that have come to the Lowcountry from the Bahamas because of Dorian.

The events is not just about seafood, you can also expect all you can eat red rice and other Carribean food, music, prizes, surprise guest and much more. You can get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crab-crack-geechee-experience-tickets-68205812421. Early bird tickets cost just $25 dollars but will increase to $30 dollars at the door. Important to note, if space fills up people will be turned away.