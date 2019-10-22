Get ready for FAM JAM 2019!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s time to break out your party hats! A free, family-friendly fun festival is right around the corner.

FAM JAM, hosted by the Children’s Museum of Charleston, takes place Saturday, November 2nd in Marion Square in downtown Charleston.

The annual event will feature live music, entertainment and hands-on activities. This free family festival encourages kids to move their bodies and stretch their imaginations.

All families who come to FAM JAM in Marion Square will also receive free admission to the Children’s Museum.