Get ready for the 29th Annual Sea & Sand Festival on Folly Beach!

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Did you know the Sea and Sand Festival is Folly Beach’s longest running festival?

The 29th Annual Sea & Sand Festival will take place this weekend, featuring the 6th annual Miss Sea & Sand Festival, live music, delicious food and plenty of vendors.

The Miss Sea & Sand Festival will kick things off at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20th at Folly River Park.

Then on Saturday, enjoy the Street Festival featuring live music, a kid’s area and over 75 vendors from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Live Music

Huron Stage:

2:00 – 4:30: Average Savages

11:30 – 1:30: Fancy Kool Aide

Erie Stage:

1:30 – 3:30 Bender Funk

11:00 – 1:00: Wylder Funk Band

The fun wraps up on Sunday with the Sandcastle & Volleyball Competitions beginning at noon.

Sand Castle Competition will kick off at 9 am with judging beginning at 12 PM. There are two main categories: Adults & Kids (12 & under). There will 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes for each category. No entry fee, just come and build your masterpiece! Please look for event staff to ensure you get judged – easy to find at the volleyball tournament.

Volleyball Competition will kick-off at 10 am with two categories, Professional & Recreational. Teams of four will duel it out in the sand with prizes for the 1st placing team in each category. The registration fee does apply for teams playing – $20 per team.

For more information and tickets, go to: https://visitfolly.com/sea-and-sand-festival/