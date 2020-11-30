Giving Tuesday: How you can participate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Giving Tuesday is an annual holiday that encourages Americans to stop shopping and start donating.

According to givingtuesday.org, the initiative was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good.

It happens each year on the first Tuesday after the Thanksgiving holiday, which involves dozens of local organizations including the American Heart Association, The Lowcountry Food Bank, Meals on Wheels and even Middleton Place and the Medical University of South Carolina.

You can find a list by visiting: https://hq.givingtuesday.org/

But for those unable to offer monetary donations, organizers say you can simply share kindness with your neighbors or volunteer for many organizations.