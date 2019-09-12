Goodwill’s Undy 500: Supporting homeless veterans in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 11th annual Undy 500 kicks off this Sunday! All proceeds from the charity ride benefit homeless veterans right here in the Lowcountry.

This event helps raises awareness about homeless veterans and the issues they face, along with funds that go to support services for area veterans.

The Charity Motorcycle Ride begins 11:00 a.m. from Low Country Harley on Dorchester Road and ends at Bohemian Bull on James Island for the after-party.

It costs $20 for riders and $15 for passengers, plus a pair of undergarments.