Got a couch you want to throw out? Now’s the time during ‘Operation Move-Out Initiative’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, nearly four to five thousand College of Charleston off-campus units will begin the move-out process. On Thursday, August 1st, neatly five-thousand units will begin to move into those empty homes.

This creates a surplus of trash on the sidewalks in downtown Charleston.

Director of Livability and Tourism, Dan Riccio, said ‘Operation Move-Out’ is a conservative way to address the issue of trash and household items being placed on the curb.

“So the main purpose is to make sure that items are deposited at the curb according to the ordinance and also to ensure that the public safety of the community is of the utmost,” said Dan Riccio.

Anything can be put out on the curb for trash pick up during ‘Operation Move-Out’ as long as it’s packaged in your trash can or bundled in an orderly fashion. This includes couches, chairs, and desks.

According to the ‘Annual Operation Move-Out’ Initiative press release, “Livability Division code enforcement officers will conduct patrols in the area of the peninsula most affected by the end of July move-out—between Line Street and Beaufain Street—to identify locations where trash is being discarded improperly. These code enforcement officers will provide informational flyers to tenants describing proper methods for discarding household items and outlining alternative methods of discarding household items, like donating gently used items to charities such as Good Will Industries and Homeless to Hope.”

“To notify non-profits like goodwill and homeless to hope and trying to encourage the donations of furniture and items that could be used by others,” said Riccio.

Riccio asks for the community’s patience during this trash pick-up period.

‘Operation Move-Out’ begins at eight a.m. on Wednesday, July 31st. It will run through August 3rd. Crews will take a break from services on Sunday, August 4th and will resume one last time on Monday, August 5th from eight a.m. until five p.m.