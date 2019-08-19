Groove into the Edisto Beach Shag Festival over Labor Day weekend

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Get those dancing shoes ready! The 10th Edisto Beach Shag Festival kicks off Labor Day weekend!

This premier event brings thousands of people to Bay Creek Park, for three solid days of family fun, music, arts & crafts, and some of the best shag dancing on the east coast.

The festivities start Friday, Aug 30 at 4:00pm, and continue until 8pm Sunday evening.

Come and enjoy over 35 arts & craft vendors, some of the island’s best food vendors, serving everything from burgers to blue crab.

Daily admission is $20 per person, with free admission for kids under 12. Portions of the event proceeds benefit the Town of Edisto Beach’s Bay Creek Park.

No coolers allowed in the park, but make plans to bring your chair & sunscreen, and be ready to sit back and enjoy some of the best shag bands in the county.