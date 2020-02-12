Head for the Cure 5K Run and Walk

Her colleagues say she finds a way to build a sense of community that makes students want to do well. Goodwin Elementary teacher Mrs. Sandi Rand is our Cool School Teacher of the week.

Mrs. Sandi Rand is in her sixteenth year of teaching at Goodwin Elementary School in North Charleston. She worked in the medical field for years, and went back to school to become a teacher. She tries to instill in her students responsibility for their learning.