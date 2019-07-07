Help Dorchester Paws clear the shelters

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws needs your help getting their animals adopted.

Prices to adopt your new best friend include:

Dorchester Paws is running a current adoption special, all dogs six months and older are just $25 dollars.

Puppies (Under 6 months) $350 and up

Kittens (Under 6 months) $100 and up

Adult Cats (6 months – 6 years) $50

Seniors (6 years+) $25 dollars

Barn Cats $25 dollars

Every animal up for adoption is spayed or neutered, up to date on their vaccinations and medications, micro-chipped, and have been tested for heartworm and FIV.

Some upcoming events for Dorchester Paws in the month of July include:

Adoption event at GameStop in North Charleston, July 16th

Family Day at Topdog Tavern, July 20th

For information or to learn more, visit: https://dorchesterpaws.org/.