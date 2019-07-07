Help Dorchester Paws clear the shelters

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws needs your help getting their animals adopted.
Prices to adopt your new best friend include:
Dorchester Paws is running a current adoption special, all dogs six months and older are just $25 dollars.
Puppies (Under 6 months) $350 and up
Kittens (Under 6 months) $100 and up
Adult Cats (6 months – 6 years) $50
Seniors (6 years+) $25 dollars
Barn Cats $25 dollars
Every animal up for adoption is spayed or neutered, up to date on their vaccinations and medications, micro-chipped, and have been tested for heartworm and FIV.
Some upcoming events for Dorchester Paws in the month of July include:
Adoption event at GameStop in North Charleston, July 16th
Family Day at Topdog Tavern, July 20th
For information or to learn more, visit: https://dorchesterpaws.org/.