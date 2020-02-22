Help kids in need at the CYDC’s ‘Give Me Shelter’ Color 5k race

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Carolina Youth Development Center is preparing for it’s fourth annual ‘Give Me Shelter’ Color 5k race.

This is happening on Saturday, March 7th at the Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex at 9 a.m. This race is fit for families, couples, colleagues, and friends. Participants can expect to get sprayed in colored powder as they make their way through the course.

The CYDC was originally established in 1790 as the Charleston Orphan House and is the first municipal orphanage in the United States. This year, the organization will celebrate 230 years of service. Right now, the organization primarily works with foster children throughout their four residential homes at the North Charleston and Moncks Corner campuses.

The CYDC works to provide children who are need of a safe-space the supportive transition they’re looking for, whether it be through educational, vocational or recreational activities. Children and youth live in a cottage environment that nurtures their individual needs while sharing in the responsibilities and opportunities of living in a home-like setting. There are two cottages on CYDC’s North Charleston Campus, known as Ledford and CES, and one cottage at its Moncks Corner campus known as Callen-Lacey Center for Children.

Just by participating in the ‘Give Me Shelter’ Color 5k, you support the children of the Berkeley County and Charleston County campuses of the Carolina Youth Development Center.

In order to receive a race day t-shirt, you must register no later than Monday, February 24th.

For more information or to sign up, click here.