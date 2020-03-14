Help provide safe drinking water to communities in need by participating in Water Mission’s virtual ‘Walk for Water’ fundraiser

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 14th Annual Charleston Walk for Water is putting a new twist on this year’s fundraiser.

In an effort to keep the potential spread of germs to a minimum amidst the uncertainties of the Coronavirus, Water Mission is now turning the walk into a virtual event.

On Saturday, March 21st the organization is inviting people across the Lowcountry to participate, by walking three-miles in their own neighborhood, instead of in a group setting.

The details on how to walk virtually are as such:

• On Tuesday, March 17th and Wednesday, March 18th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., pick up your 2020 Walk for Water t-shirt at Water Mission (1150 Kinzer Street, North Charleston) and again on Thursday, March 19th from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• On Saturday, March 21st, walk a three-mile route in your area and show your support by wearing your Walk t-shirt.

• Take a photo along the way and post it to social media using the hashtag #2020VirtualWalkCHS

• Water Mission will then share your photos on their website.

For those still looking to register, click here.

Water Mission is a non-profit, Christian engineering organization that creates safe water solutions in developing countries and in disaster areas. In many of those areas, women and children spend hours walking to collect water each day wherein most cases, what they collect is not sanitary and undrinkable. The fundraiser ‘Walk for Water’ was put in place to honor those who walk around the world to collect water in an effort to raise funds in order to bring safe, clean water solutions to communities in a sustainable way.

To learn more about Water Mission and its mission to create clean water, click here.