Help raise money for the Down Syndrome Association during the Lowcountry Buddy Walk

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month and you can help raise money for the Down Syndrome Association of The Lowcountry by participating in the Lowcountry Buddy Walk is this Sunday.

The walk will happen between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. at Etiwan Park on Daniel Island.

There will be live music, jump castles, food, face painting and much more!

Registration costs $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the event. It includes a t-shirt, food and activities.

To register or learn more visit www.dsalowcountry.org