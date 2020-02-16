Help support women in need at the 7th Annual Wine Women & Shoes Gala

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s almost time for the seventh year of the Florence Crittenton Programs of South Carolina’s Wine Women & Shoes Gala.

This is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser and is happening on March 12th at the Gaillard Center from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

There you can expect wine tasting, designer shopping, yummy bites, a fashion show, live auction items, fun raffles and more. The Woodhouse Day Spa is this year’s title sponsor.

This gala is expecting nearly 400 attendees with a goal of raising over $200,000 dollars.

Florence Crittenton provides housing, medical care, education, and other services to pregnant, parenting, and at-risk young women. The money raised from the Wine Women & Shoes Gala will help to continue to support the basic needs of young at-risk girls, pregnant teens, and young single moms with little ones.

To buy tickets, click here.

To learn more about Florence Crittenton, click here.