SOA student delivers hand made cards to hospital patients

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emily Russell, a sophomore at the Charleston County School of the Arts (SOA), delivered homemade cards to patients at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital on Valentines Day.

The cards were hand crafted by Russell, who has been delivering cards to St. Francis for various occasions since she was in the fourth grade.

Russell and her mother, Sue Ann, have made about 1,000 “get well”, “congratulations,” “Thanksgiving,” and “Valentines Day” cards in all.

The idea started out as a service project, inspired by Russell’s grandmother who also wrote cards to patients during her time as a volunteer at the hospital years ago.

Russell says that the project is important to her because she gets to make people smile, noting that if “you get to give someone a little bit of happiness, that’s the best thing you can do.”