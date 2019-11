HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Veterans Day is Monday and the Town of Hollywood wants to honor those who have served with a special breakfast.

This gives them an opportunity to express themselves and for people to be aware of those in their community that has fought for our freedom.

Veterans will also be honored with a special highlight on a World War II veteran.

It happens Monday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. at Wide Awake Park in the Town of Hollywood.