Homeless to Hope Benefit Concert: An evening of music at the Gaillard Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You can enjoy an evening of music while giving back to the community during a benefit concert at the Gaillard Center.

Join Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg for an uplifting musical celebration in support of the Homeless to Hope Fund on August 25th.

Saturday’s concert will feature performances by Blue Dogs, Zandrina Dunning and BlackNoyze, Rene Russell and the Bottom End, and singers from Charleston Symphony Chorus, College of Charleston Choir and the Taylor Festival Choir, under the direction of Dr. Rob Taylor.

The Homeless to Hope Fund was established in 2016 by Mayor Tecklenburg to help people overcome obstacles to secure permanent housing and is administered through the Palmetto Project.

People can support the Homeless to Hope Fund in a number of ways:

Purchase tickets to the concert (tickets range from $33 – $103 by going to www.homelesstohopefund.org/benefit-concert Become a sponsor of the concert (sponsorships available from $250 – $10,000) Buy raffle tickets for a chance to win Hootie and the Blowfish VIP tickets or a guitar signed by Edwin McCain and Hootie and the Blowfish (raffle tickets are $25/each or 5 for $100) Make a donation to the Homeless to Hope Fund by texting H2Hope to 44-321

The 2019 Homeless to Hope Award will be presented to Tracy Doran of Humanities Foundation for her lifetime of dedication to creating affordable housing.

For more information or to support in any way, go to www.homelesstohopefund.org/benefit-concert