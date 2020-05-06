Charleston Police Department salutes ‘healthcare heroes’ to show gratitude

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the last 3 weeks, the Charleston Police Department has been showing up to hospitals around the Lowcountry to cheer on our healthcare heroes.

Tonight was the last planned gratitude salute at MUSC’s Medical District in Downtown Charleston. First responders and community members lined the streets and spread out in 3 different locations of the campus.





Kimmy Strang is a registered nurse in the Emergency Room divison at MUSC. Walking by the display of signs, blue lights and cheers has been a huge encouragement over the last few weeks.

“Kinda just warms your heart, because this is what we do every day,” says Strang. “To us this is us just doing our job, but it’s really sweet. I mean, some of them will make you cry but it’s really sweet.”

Charleston PD Chief Luther Reynolds says that the effort has been a huge success. Having the opportunity to say “thank you” and give a smile or laugh during this difficult time has been rewarding on both ends.

“It’s great to be here, it doesn’t last that long, everybody’s gotta get back to work and roll their sleeves up and get back to work,” says Reynolds.

He says that the community has been instrumental in the process; making signs, donating money for catering and just showing up to cheer.

“The mayor, the council, the community, the hospitals, everybody together to make our city safe,” says Reynolds.

One group that was in attendance was the Lowcountry Wranglers; an off-roading club of about 800 jeep owners. Susanne Atley, the head of the club, was so proud of the 40 members that brought their jeeps to the medical district or donated money for the food trucks.

“We had about $2,000 in donations, so we were able to provide the healthcare workers in shift change and also for the first responders so that was great,” says Atley.

Charleston PD says that many of their family members are also healthcare employees, so having this opportunity to say “thank you” has really hit close to home.