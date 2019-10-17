How owning a dog could help extend your life

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new study conducted by the American Heart Association revealed dog owners live a longer, healthier life, especially heart and stroke patients.

The study compared the health outcomes of dog owners versus non-dog owners and found the risk of death is decreased by 33% for heart attack survivors who own a dog and 27% for stroke survivors.

Why are dogs are having an impact on heart health? They are keeping us physically active and keeping us socially connected to our community.

Having a dog is also associated with increased physical exercise, lower blood pressure levels and better cholesterol numbers.

