How to avoid online scams ahead of Cyber Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cyber Monday is officially underway and an estimated 77-percent of consumers plan to shop and spend nearly $9.5 billion dollars.

New studies show shoppers are buying 50-percent more on their smartphones this year compared to last.

The Better Business Bureau wants to warn you of some potential scammers who want to take advantage of you, ahead of the busiest online shopping day of the year.

Here are some tips:

If you’re shopping and you noticer a typically expensive item being sold for a significant discount, beware. If it’s too good to be true, that’s because it likely is.

Make sure you’re on a secure website. Scammers like to create copy-cat websites to trick you into giving them your personal information.

Be cautious of businesses that you aren’t familiar with. You can check their credibility on the Better Business Bureau’s Business profile.

Make sure that your anti-virus software is up to date. This can help you to avoid phishing scams.

Do your homework as a shopper and compare your prices to other sites.

Understand store return policies. Know that some products might be final sale items that you won’t be able to later return.

Lastly, get receipts for everything!

The Better Business Bureau suggests avoiding phishing scams by ignoring suspicious alerts, and do not answer phone calls from unfamiliar phone numbers.