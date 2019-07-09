How to tell if your moles are cancerous

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Melanoma is a skin cancer oft he cells that make pigment or color of the skin.

Todd Schlesinger, the Director of Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston said melanoma is considered to be the deadliest form of skin cancer.

“Typically they start off as an abnormal-looking mole that may change in size shape or color,” said Schlesinger.

Knowing if skin cancer runs in your family could save your life.

“The main risk factors for melanoma are going to be excessive sun exposure, previous history of melanoma, or a family history of melanoma in the past,” said Schlesinger.

It can form in an existing mole or in areas without one. To determine if your mole might be melanoma, follow the ABCDE criteria.

“So that means if you see a mole that’s asymmetrical. Has irregular borders,” Schlesinger said. “Has multiple colors. Has a diameter, D, that’s possibly larger than the size of the head of a pencil or eraser, although that’s not a hard and fast rule. And then E is for evolution.”

If your mole changes over time, you need to see your dermatologist.

SkinCancer.org reports more than seven-thousand people will die from melanoma this year. Being diagnosed early increases your chances of living.

“Melanoma starts with what we call in situ which is in the very top layers of the skin only. That’s the most curable type of melanoma,” Schlesinger said. “You can remove that completely. You can also remove the next stage of melanoma, we call early-stage melanoma.”

Schlesinger said if the melanoma gets larger or spreads, then it’s considered to be in a standard cancer staging. This involves looking at lymph nodes and checking to see if it’s spread to other organs.