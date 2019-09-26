How you can attend the 3rd annual Teal Diva Lowcountry 5K

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. This Saturday, you can help support survivors and raise awareness during the 3rd Annual Teal Diva Lowcountry 5K.

Proceeds from this event will go towards the Teal Diva Gynecologic Cancer Survivor retreat, Marcia’s Group (a bereavement support group in charleston), the custom teal chemo shirts distributed at Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology, Charleston’s Hope Lodge, research efforts by the Stand Up To Cancer Ovarian Cancer Dream Team and Community Advocacy.

The event takes place Saturday, September 28th at Charleston Woodlands (located across from Middleton Plantation).

Online registration is open until 10 mins before race which has a 9:30 a.m. start time.

There will be prizes for top 3 runners, finishers medal for participants who signed up for the competitive race and cross the finish line (limited to the 1st 450).

Register now at www.tealdiva.org and be sure to use coupon code: NEWS2