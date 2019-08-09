How you can fish for a cause this weekend in Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fishing for a cause: you can help celebrate Ford Henderson’s life through a fishing tournament.

Ford Henderson, a true “Lowcountry boy” grew up in Charleston, SC. Almost all of his free time was spent with his beloved lab, Quincy, or on the water doing what he did best – ﬁshing!

Ford had a passion for life and all things outdoors.

The Clemson University student was killed in a car accident right before his senior year at the South Carolina college.

The goal of Fishing for Ford is to celebrate Ford’s life through a ﬁshing tournament while raising money for a scholarship at Clemson University for an Agriculture student.

Fishing for Ford will take place Friday, August 9th at Charleston Sports Pub in Mt. Pleasant at 6:30 p.m. and the Weigh In will happen Saturday, August 10th, 3:30 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Pier Park.

Organizers hope to raise at least $30,000 in order to reach the $100,000 overall goal to make the scholarship at Clemson endowed permanently.

Learn more at www.fishingforford.com.