How you can participate in the Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride

CLINTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 8th annual Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride takes place this Sunday in the Midlands.

The non-profit organization, Deputy Roger Rive Ride-On Fund, supports first responders along with their families during their time of need.

The fund helps when there is a medical emergency, emergency travel expenses, a death in the family, or other unforeseen circumstances.

You can attend this year’s event on September 15th at Destination Powersports in Clinton, SC. The event behinds at noon.

Attendees can enjoy food, refreshments, raffles, auctions and live music by Steele Justice.

Check-in begins at 12:00 p.m. and the bikes leave at 2:00 p.m.

The cost is $15.00 per bike.