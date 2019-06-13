How you can participate in the SWEAXY Summer WERQ Bash

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – This even may get you off the couch. On Saturday, you can work out for a reason!

The SWEAXY Summer WERQ Bash will benefit the National Pancreas Foundation.

It’s happening June 15 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Honkeytonk Saloon (192 College Park Rd, Ladson).

20 of the Lowcountry’s WERQ Dance Fitness Instructors will be coming together to raise awareness for the National Pancreas Foundation.

WERQ is the cardio dance workout based on the hottest pop and hip hop music. It takes easy-to-follow dance moves, led by certified fitness professionals, and takes you through a calorie-crushing and super fun workout.

This event is set in a club environment, so it will be like a night out dancing with your friends! There will be chances to win door prizes, a photo booth, and great music. Ages 14 and up (under 18 with an adult).