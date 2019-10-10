Summerville Y: How your child can join youth flag football this fall!

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – If you’re looking for a sport for your child to join this fall, registration is now open for youth flag football!

The Y is the starting point for many youth to learn about becoming and staying active, and developing healthy habits they’ll carry with them throughout their lives.

Practices include specific drills to help children develop motor skills and improve coordination.

Most importantly, this YMCA Flag Football league emphasizes teamwork, fair play, self-confidence, and fun.

• Ages 5-12

• Registration open now – October 14

• Practices begin the week of November 4

To register or learn more visit www.summervilleymca.org or call 843-871-9622.