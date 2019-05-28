How your dad can be the King of the Creek this Father’s Day

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) Saltwater Cowboys, a hotspot on Shem Creek, is getting ready to celebrate dad! They are asking one simple question: Does your dad have what it takes to be named King of The Creek?

The Mount Pleasant restaurant is looking to crown a deserving dad this Father’s Day with their King of The Creek Contest.

One selected winner will reign supreme with a complimentary Father’s Day dinner for four and a side of bragging rights.

To Enter, send a heartfelt email sharing why you think your dad is the best along with your favorite photo together to admin@saltwater-cowboys.com. Then, post your picture on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and tag @SaltCowboys with the #kingofthecreek.

Entries must be posted and emailed by 5:00PM on Tuesday, June 11th. Winner will be contacted and announced by 5:00PM on Wednesday, June 12th. For full details visit Saltwater Cowboys online here.

