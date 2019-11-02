I Heart Hungry Kids needs your help with their tri-county wide youth service food drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – I Heart Hungry Kids is launching a tri-county wide youth service food drive and they need your help.

Since 2013, I Heart Hungry Kids has been working with the community to help kids in need. This non-profit was created by three brothers, Jackson, Gabe and Riley Silverman, who recognize the need for food advocacy to help beat hunger.

On November 12, I Heart Hungry Kids will present their work at PechaKucha 35. This is happening at Charleston Music Hall starting at 7:30 p.m. I Heart Hungry Kids will put on a food drive for those who wish to attend the event.

Friday, April 17 through the 19th, I Heart Hungry Kids will present “Together We Can.” It’s a tri-county wide food drive that’s a part of Global Youth Service Day. This is also the non-profit’s 7th Anniversary!

This event will be the largest youth-led food drive in South Carolina to benefit local food pantries, blessing boxes, and community organizations.

Right now, the organization is recruiting corporate sponsors, teams, individual kid leaders, and families to participate.

To learn more, or to join in on the organization’s efforts, click here.