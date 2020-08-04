If you parked your car in one of the city’s garages ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias— you have until 10 a.m. to move it

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People who parked their cars in one of the garages ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias have until 10 a.m. Tuesday to relocate their cars.

This includes:

Queen Street Garage, 93 Queen Street

Aquarium Garage, 24 Calhoun Street

Visitor Center Garage, 63 Mary Street

St. Philip Street Garage, 34 St. Philip Street

West Edge Parking Garage, 99 West Edge

Crews with the City of Charleston will be out assessing some of the damages left behind from Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday including downed power lines, trees in the road, as well as debris.

In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias, Charleston City leaders want to remind people to be cautious when hitting the roads as there are still pockets of standing water in the usual low-lying areas.

If you come across debris or a downed powerline, City Officials are asking for you to report it to their Citizen’s Services Desk at 843) 724-7311,