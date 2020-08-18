IOP Ways and Means Committee to look at possibly adding paid parking to a portion of Palm Boulevard

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – You could soon have to pay to park on a portion of Palm Boulevard at the Isle of Palms.

Tuesday night the Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee is expected to discuss a proposal that would implement paid parking between 3rd and 9th Avenues on Palm Boulevard. Paid parking would only run for a portion of the year, between March 1st and October 31st, and would be in effect between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The proposal also looks to add paid parking to the Breach Inlet Parking Lot.

Ben Marks has lived on the Isle of Palms for nearly 15 years now. He said it’s important that the committee takes into consideration the people who are no longer going to be able to come to the beaches anymore, simply because they cannot afford it.

“How do you account for some of the people that the beach is a cheap, affordable way to entertain?” IOP Resident, Ben Marks asked. “Because even 10-15 bucks a day might be a bridge too far for some people out there.”

Marks also commented that he thinks if this item eventually gets passed by council, people will then reach out to legislators to put an end to it.

“I think we have a responsibility to be good stewards of access for our neighbors, but also if we don’t do this, we very well may lose the capacity to take care of it ourselves,” said Marks.

News 2 reached out to several council members for comment. We did not get a response.

The Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee is expected to discuss this proposal when they meet Tuesday night starting at 6 p.m.