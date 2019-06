BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Meet Joel, an approximately 3-year-old gentle giant and ready for a forever home.

Joel is house and crate trained and dog-friendly. He will take a walk but his favorite thing is to love on his people.

Can you give Joel a loving and happy home? The Berkeley Animal Shelter is open 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday for adoptions.

Please consider adopting, fostering or volunteering!