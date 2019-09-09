Join Carolina Children’s Charity’s 16th Annual Run/Walk to support local children in need

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Carolina Children’s Charity is putting on their 16th annual 5K Partial Trail Run and Family Fun Walk, and there’s still plenty of time for you to register!

The event, which benefits Lowcountry with birth defects and childhood diseases, takes place on Saturday, September 21st at Palmetto Island County Park.

Carolina Children’s Charity was founded in 1987 to help local children who have challenging medical needs, related to their diagnoses, gain access to items and services deemed medically necessary and medically beneficial. These items and services enhance their growth and development, enabling these precious children to maximize their fullest potential in life.

Through the years, CCC has provided over 4.2 million dollars to local children in our community. These exceptional goals have been the consequence of community families, local business’s benevolence, sponsorships and the relentless support of fearless firefighters in our area.

When families lose hope and despair, thinking that no one can help their beloved children, CCC is there to provide support. CCC provides grants, allowing children facing obstacles, to access needed therapy, medical equipment, medical care, medications, and so much more. With your giving, these children with special healthcare needs can receive the support necessary to enhance their abilities to walk, talk, eat and play. Activities they may otherwise have never fully or joyfully experienced.

Carolina Children’s Charity extends an invitation to all of our residents, to participate in this fun family day, featuring a 5K Partial Trail Run and the Family Fun Walk. Other family activities, along with the Run and Walk, include jump castles, local mascot appearances, live music, food truck, ice cream truck, games, and sponsor tables with many special goodies. One affordable cost per person, entitles each individual in attendance, to all activities. Prizes will be awarded for many of the 39 Run categories, and Walk team prizes too! All this, in the surroundings of Palmetto Islands County Park.