Join JDRF’s fight to end juvenile diabetes at their ‘One Walk’ fundraiser

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Junior Diabetes Research Foundation is holding its annual ‘One Walk’ on Saturday, March 8th.

The Charleston JRDF One Walk is happening at Smythe Park on Daniel Island and is about 1.2 miles in length. Events start at 12:30 p.m. and the walk will begin at 2:20 p.m. This event is open to everyone and will feature snacks and refreshments, bounce houses, balloon animals, and plenty of other family-fun activities.

The Junior Diabetes Research Foundation works to raise money for type 1 diabetes research. By participating in the organization’s One Walk, you become a part of their mission to end juvenile diabetes.

If you’re interested in registering for the walk or to learn more, click here.