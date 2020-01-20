Join News 2 for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade will happen on Monday in downtown Charleston. Participants will go from Burke High School to Marion Square starting at 10 a.m. on Monday.

The parade is nearly a 20-year-old tradition here in the Holy City and it’s a chance to collectively bring the community together for a day of service. What first started as a parade in January of 1972 has now formed into a 10-day event here in Charleston and the largest MLK celebration in the state of South Carolina.

Organizers of the Young Women’s Christian Association of Greater Charleston say the parade is part of a day of service. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. was instrumental in leading people from all walks of life to be service-oriented. He pushed for those around him to be servant leaders and transformational leaders. Monday is a day that people from all over celebrate all that he accomplished.

“Which includes bringing folks from North Charleston, Dorchester County, Berkeley County together to celebrate Dr. King’s servant leadership,” said YWCA board member Radia Heyward.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess is the parade’s grand marshall.

An estimate 3-thousand people will head out to Monday’s celebration to support more than 100 bands, marchers, floats, and groups. If you’re headed out to Monday’s parade, expect to have a good time.

“Be ready to cheer on, be ready to dance, be ready to love your neighbor and just have faith in our community that we are one for all collectively,” Heyward said.

If you are unable to make Monday’s MLK parade, News 2 will be covering the entire event during our Midday show which starts at 11 a.m. as well as streaming the entire celebration live right here on our website under where it says “watch live.”