Join Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach at its 23rd annual Love Your Neighbor Auction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach is hosting its 23rd Annual Love Your Neighbor Auction on Sunday, January 26th at the Charleston Marriott Hotel.

The fundraiser will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature cocktails, hor d’oeuvres, live music, a unique, silent auction collection, and a prestigious live auction selection.

100% of proceeds from the event will be used to support the mission of Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, which is to encourage and support self-sufficiency and self-worth for people in need through education, wellness, and outreach services.

“The Love Your Neighbor Auction is our largest fundraising event of the year,” Executive Director of Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, Ericka Plater said. “It is critical to continuing our mission and we are thankful to our generous supporters who attend and selflessly give to help those with emergency needs, to strengthen and lift up communities and to ultimately improve people’s lives.”

Tickets are selling quickly. To purchase yours, click here.