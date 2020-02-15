Join the Charleston County Library for the “Beyond Barbados: The Carolina Connection” Documentary

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Libary will host a film screening and discussion next weekend on the practices between plantations here in South Carolina and the Caribbean.

“Beyond Barbados: The Carolina Connection,” is a documentary that highlights how both the enslaved and slaveowners on British colonial plantations in the Caribbean shaped and informed the successful cultivation of Indigo, rice, and other cash crops in South Carolina and Georgia.

This is happening at the John’s Island Regional Library from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission is sponsoring the program. This screening is made available through SCETV.

To learn more information, visit ccpl.org.