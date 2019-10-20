Join the fight against Breast Cancer by signing up for the 2019 Making Strides Walk

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Join the fight against breast cancer next weekend for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

This is happening on Sunday, October 27th at North Charleston Riverfront Park. Day of check-in will begin at 12:30 p.m. The 5k non-competitive walk will start at 2:30 p.m. and is one the whole family can participate in.

All of the proceeds from the Making Strides Walk will support Breast Cancer Research and Patient Support Programming.

If you can’t make the walk but still want to donate, head out on Thursday, October 24th to Handcrafted for their ‘Think Pink’ event.

This is happening from 4:30 p,m. to 6:30 p.m. at their location on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant. The ‘Think Pink’ event will feature $10 dollar drink specials, and 100% of the proceeds will go toward the American Cancer Society.

To learn more about the Making Strides Walk or to donate, click here.